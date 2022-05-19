Azerbaijan continues to revive Shusha at rapid pace – special representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The work on the revival of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city continues at a rapid pace, said Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha.

He delivered the remarks at an international conference on “Advancing Post-Conflict Humanitarian Agenda: Sustainable development through revitalization of cultural environment” in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Karimov pointed out that the restoration and reconstruction work was launched in Shusha immediately after the liberation of city from occupation.

“The construction of the first residential complex is underway in Shusha. The residential complex in Shusha will help the displaced persons return to their native city,” the special representative added.

News.Az