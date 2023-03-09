Azerbaijan contributed to aid programs at international level, thus, growing into donor country - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over a million Azerbaijanis were forced from their homes by Armenian aggression during the first years of the country’s independence and that they live in tent cities, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Winnie Byanyima, News.az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted Azerbaijan’s economic situation had been at a low level back then and the country had faced serious difficulties, adding international organizations provided support to Azerbaijan at that point in time. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan had contributed to aid programs at an international level, thus, growing into the donor country. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan cooperates closely with and supports respective UN agencies.

News.Az