Azerbaijan contributes to solving and discussing challenges facing world: UN chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has made its contribution to solving and discussing the challenges facing the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his letter addressed to the participants of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, News.Az reports.

The letter was read out by Director of the UN Geneva Office Tatiana Valovaya.

Secretary General Guterres noted that climate change is one of the main challenges, and it affects all nations.

“During its NAM chairmanship, Azerbaijan has contributed to the solution and discussion of the challenges facing the world,” he added.

The ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordinating Bureau kicked off in Baku on Wednesday. The meeting, which will last until July 6, is attended by representatives of the NAM member states.

News.Az