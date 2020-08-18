Azerbaijan: COVID-19 statistics by regions revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bulk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Azerbaijan, that is 56.2 percent, accounts for the capital city Baku city, Trend reports.

Furthermore, 6.6 percent of all cases of infection were registered in Ganja-Gazakh zone, 15.9 percent – in Absheron district, 10 percent – in the lowlands, 4.4 percent – in Lankaran city. At the same time, 0.8 percent of all coronvirus cases in Azerbaijan were recorded among arrivals from abroad.

to date, 1.7 percent of infections were recorded in the Shaki-Zagatala zone, 1.9 percent - in Guba-Khachmaz zone, 1 percent - in Upper Karabakh region, and 1.7 percent - in Upper Shirvan region.

Some 0.05 percent of the total number of infections was detected in the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

To reveal the cases of coronavirus infection, 836,908 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far. At present, 1,793 people are under treatment in special hospitals, 202 of them are in resuscitation, and 31 patients are connected to the artificial lung ventilation (ALV).

News.Az