Azerbaijan creates all conditions for voting at polling stations in its liberated lands: CEC

Representatives of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Central Election Commission (CEC) inspected polling stations created in the liberated territories in Aghdara, Kalbajar, Lachin, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Khojaly and Khankendi to study the condition preparations for the upcoming early presidential election, News.Az reports citing the CEC.

During the inspection, discussions were held with the chairmen of precincts on preparation for the upcoming presidential election.

To conduct the electoral process in fully transparent and democratic conditions, all polling stations are equipped with the necessary technical and methodological means, fire safety measures, electricity, etc.

In order for citizens to freely make their choices, voting booths are installed, voting urns and necessary inventory equipment are distributed across the stations, voter lists and informational boards are displayed. Ultraviolet lamps and other necessary tools have been delivered to the polling stations.

Places for the observers who will monitor the election, have been designated.

On the premises of the polling stations, specific areas have been designated for pre-election campaigning and the placement of campaign materials on boards.

For the first time, the presidential election will be held across entire Azerbaijan. For this purpose, 26 polling stations were set up in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur liberated from occupation.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

