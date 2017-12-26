Azerbaijan creates Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on establishment of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare proposals on conformation of president’s acts to this decree and submit to the president within three months, to provide conformation of normative legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers to this decree and inform the president within three months.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to keep control over conformation of normative legal acts of central executive bodies to this decree and inform the president within five months.

The Ministry of Justice is to provide conformation of normative legal acts and normative acts of the central executive bodies to this decree and inform the Cabinet of Ministers.

News.Az

