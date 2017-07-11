Azerbaijan creates national textile brand

+ ↺ − 16 px

A national textile brand will be created in the Mingachevir Industrial Park, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy said.

The first resident of the Park is Mingəçevir Tekstil Ltd.

"The Company will build a factory with annual capacity of 20,000 tons on the MIP territory. The future enterprise will be equipped by German, Swiss, Japanese, and Turkish technologies. The factory will create 550 new jobs," abc.az cited the ministry as saying.

The construction has already been launched.

News.Az

News.Az