Azerbaijan creating necessary conditions for parliamentary polls: Election body

+ ↺ − 16 px

Necessary conditions are created in more than 6,400 polling stations across 125 constituencies across Azerbaijan for holding the snap parliamentary elections, Mazahir Panahov, chairman of the Central Election Commission, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is the only country, where media outlets do not get approval from any organization during the elections and they freely participate in covering the election process.Noting that 26 polling stations were set up in the liberated territories during the past presidential election, Panahov underlined that the number of polling stations would be increased in the upcoming parliamentary elections.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

News.Az