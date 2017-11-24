Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan creating new military formations

New formations are being created in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

This is according to Article 1.0.3 of the revised draft law on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reported.
 
According to the article, other military formations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, being part of the Armed Forces, are state bodies or their substructures that perform special duties prescribed in this law or are considered to offer military service. The list of state bodies of other armed formations or their substructures shall be approved by relevant executive authorities.
 
The draft law will be discussed at the parliament’s plenary meeting on December 1.

