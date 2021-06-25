Azerbaijan creating unified coordination centers for appeals of military personnel wounded in war
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the creation and organization of the activity of unified coordination centers for appeals from members of families of martyrs, military personnel who were wounded in the war, and people with disabilities.
