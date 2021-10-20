Azerbaijan, Croatia agree to hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Croatia have agreed to hold political consultations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said he discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan at a meeting with his Croatian counterpart.

A Croatian delegation headed by Minister Grlić-Radman is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan. The delegation was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.

