Azerbaijan, Croatia agree to hold political consultations

Azerbaijan and Croatia have agreed to hold political consultations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said he discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan at a meeting with his Croatian counterpart.  

A Croatian delegation headed by Minister Grlić-Radman is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan. The delegation was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday.


