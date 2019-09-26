Azerbaijan, Croatia discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on the sidelines of the 74th

FM Mammadyarov congratulated his colleague on his appointment as the foreign minister of Croatia.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan-Croatia relations, including cooperation in economic, tourism, energy, cultural and humanitarian areas. They hailed the current level of political dialogue between the two countries. The two ministers stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening the bilateral ties.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited his counterpart to visit Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

