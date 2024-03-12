Azerbaijan-Croatia ties experience positive upward trajectory - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s relations with Croatia are experiencing a positive upward trajectory, said Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Croatia business forum in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

According to the deputy minister, the current high-level relations were reinforced by reciprocal visits of the heads of state.

“Economic and business relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia have seen a substantial growth in recent years. There is major potential for Croatian businessmen to start their business in Azerbaijan,” Jafarov added.

News.Az