Azerbaijan, Croatia to hold investment forum

An Azerbaijan-Croatia Investment Forum is scheduled to be held in Zagreb on Friday.

This was announced by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

“Today, we begin our working visit to Croatia! We will meet with Croatian government officials to discuss bilateral economic relations and join the Croatia–Azerbaijan Investment Forum,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

