Azerbaijan cultural days to be held in Minsk

Azerbaijan's cultural days will be held in Minsk, Belarus on August 12, the press service of Minsk City Executive body said, AzVision.az reports.

The event will be organized by the "Azerbaijan Societies Congress" International Public Union by the support of Minsk City Executive body and Azerbaijani embassy in Belarus, according to AzVision.

"Qafqaz əfsanələri" (Caucasus legends) and "Sarı gəlin" teams and oter participants of different music contest will perform at the event.

The examples of Azerbaijan's National Cuisine will also be exhibited during the cultural days.

