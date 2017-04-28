Azerbaijan cuts down gas supplies to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

In February 2017, Turkey imported 5.252 billion cubic meters of gas.

Compared to February of last year, Turkey increased gas imports by 32.5%. In February 2016, Turkey had imported 3.964 cubic meters of gas.

71.5% of the imports were realized through pipelines and 28.4% through LNG.

Turkey imports the greatest volume of gas from Russia, who has sold Turkey 2.5 million cubic meters of gas last year. With $750 million cubic meters of gas, Iran is ranks second in terms of exports to Turkey ranks second. Algeria, which has sold 508 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey, ranks third.



Azerbaijan ranks fourth, with 506 million cubic meters of gas exported to Turkey.

In January, Azerbaijan exported 590.35 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey.

