Azerbaijan, Czech Republic are close friends - former ambassador

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are close friends, said the former ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert who joined online the hybrid conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, News.Az reports.

According to him, although Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are separated by thousands of kilometers, their friendship is solid. "I believe that relations between our countries will continue to develop. Our peoples share deep roots. The Azerbaijani soldiers helped the Czech people much during the 1941-1945 war” he added.

Highlighting the expansion of tourism opportunities between the countries, the former ambassador pointed out that Czech companies also participate in the reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

