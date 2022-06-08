Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss energy cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides discussed energy cooperation between the two countries, including those arising from the agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic on cooperation in the sphere of energy, also the creation of a joint working group and holding its first meeting.

The ambassador expressed confidence that energy relations between the two countries will continue to expand.

News.Az