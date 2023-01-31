Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss prospects for economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov has met with head of the CzechTrade Baku office Antonín Marčík, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the opportunities for expanding economic ties between the two countries and the importance of enhancing the role of the private sector in this area, Mammadov described the Baku office of CzechTrade as a useful platform in this regard.

Antonín Marčík emphasized the Czech companies of automotive and food industries are particularly keen on strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan and that CzechTrade would step up its efforts in this direction.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for economic cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the country Milan Sedláček was also present at the meeting.

News.Az