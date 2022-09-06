Azerbaijan, Czech Republic explore prospects for development of economic co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy, Co-chairman of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic Sahib Mammadov held a meeting with Czech Ambassador Milan Sedlacek.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of commercial and economic relations and partnership on investment projects, the Ministry of Economy told News.Az.

Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have broad opportunities to expand cooperation in investment, trade, industry, innovation, transport and transit and tourism fields. Furthermore, the opportunity for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Czech companies on 'Smart city' and 'Smart village' projects was noted.

During the meeting, the favorable business and investment environment created in Azerbaijan, restoration and construction works in the territories liberated of Azerbaijan were discussed.

News.Az