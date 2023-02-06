Azerbaijan-Czech Republic relations reach level of strategic partnership: AIR Center chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have reached the level of strategic partnership, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a hybrid conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, News.Az reports.

Shafiyev noted that relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect and confidence. The AIR Center head hailed the important role of political dialogue, reciprocal visits, and inter-parliamentary relations in the development of Azerbaijan-Czech Republic cooperation.

Shafiyev also pointed out the expansion of energy cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az