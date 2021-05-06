Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan decides not to tighten coronavirus restrictions on holidays

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers decided not to tighten coronavirus restriction in the country during the upcoming holidays, said Teymur Musayev, First Deputy Minister of Health.

He made the remarks Thursday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Musayev added that the only limitation is related to the operation of public transport during the specified period.


