Azerbaijan decides on destinations of export delegations for 2018

Azerbaijan will send an export delegation to Russia’s Astrakhan city by the end of May, President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (

“In general, we plan to send export delegations this year both to the markets that have already become traditional for us and the new ones,” Mammadov said, Trend reports.

“In particular, they will cover the countries of the Middle East, Eastern Asia, as well as Europe.”

In addition, this year Azerbaijan plans to participate in six major international exhibitions using a single national exhibition stand, he added.

News.Az

