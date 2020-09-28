Azerbaijan decides to extend special quarantine regime

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to extend the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime in the country till 06:00 (GMT +4) on November 2, 2020.

Public transport will not work in Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region on the following dates:

From October 3, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 5, 06:00 (GMT+4)

From October 10, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 12, 06:00 (GMT+4)

From October 17, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 19, 06:00 (GMT+4)

From October 24, 00:00 (GMT+4) through October 26, 06:00 (GMT+4)

From October 31, 00:00 (GMT+4) through November 2, 06:00 (GMT+4)

News.Az