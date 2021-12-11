Azerbaijan decides to lift some coronavirus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided on additional measures to remove some restrictions due to the COVID-19 related quarantine regime, News.Az reports.

According to the decision, the following softening measures will be carried out:

- from December 13, 2021, the activities of facilities providing bath services will resume in Azerbaijan. Their services will be accessible only for citizens injected with two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, except persons under the age of 18, or who have a document confirming the presence of immunity after recovering from the coronavirus or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination;

- catering facilities will operate from 00:00 (GMT +4) December 31, 2021 to 02:00 January 1, 2022;

- New Year's events in catering facilities must be organized in accordance with the current rules, guidelines and the following requirements:

1) the total number of guests shouldn’t exceed 150 people, the capacity of the hall should be determined given the area of the event venue;

2) all guests over 18 years old who take part in the festive event must be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have proof of immunity after recovering from coronavirus, or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination. The use of personal protective equipment for the respiratory tract isn’t required in this case;

3) use of personal protective equipment (medical masks, gloves, and others) by service personnel (except musicians) at the event is mandatory;

4) owner of the premises or facility where the event is held must record data on the halls functioning within this facility, their capacity, and working personnel (including temporarily hired employees), as well as on the start time and the end of the event (no later than 02:00), as well as the number of guests no later than five days before the date of the event in the icaze.e-gov.az portal. Holding the festive events in violation of these requirements is prohibited;

- since February 1, 2022, all employees of government entities (institutions), all medical, pharmaceutical, scientific and educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, work under labor or civil law contracts, as well as all employees of the sphere of labor and services specified in the addendum to the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated May 26, 2021 "On measures related to the extension of special quarantine regime and removal of certain restrictions" must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a document confirming the presence of immunity after recovering from the coronavirus, or a certificate about contraindications to vaccination.

News.Az

