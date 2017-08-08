Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan declares 4 days off for Eid al-Adha

Under the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on the 1st and 2nd of September in Azerbaijan, APA reported.

Since the 2nd of September falls on Saturday, the 4th of September too will be a non-working day. Hence there will be four consecutive non-working days during Eid al-Adha as the 3rd of September falls on Sunday. 

News.Az


