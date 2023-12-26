Azerbaijan declares two French embassy employees personae non gratae

+ ↺ − 16 px

French Ambassador to Baku Anne Bouillon was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

A strong protest was expressed for the actions of two employees of the French Embassy that were incompatible with their diplomatic status and which contradicted the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and it was brought to the attention of the French Ambassador that they were declared personae non gratae (undesirable persons) by the Government of Azerbaijan, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

These persons were demanded to leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours and the corresponding note verbale was presented to the French side.

News.Az