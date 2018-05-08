Azerbaijan Defence Minister to leave for Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov is to visit Turkey.

On May 9, the Ministry of Defense’s enlarged delegation led by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will depart for Izmir to participate in the Distinguished Visitors Day, which will be organized during the final stage of the "Efes-2018" international exercise in the Republic of Turkey, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

More than 100 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participate in the "Efes-2018" international exercise started on April 11.

