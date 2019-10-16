Azerbaijan defense minister meets head of Partnerships Directorate of NATO/SHAPE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with a NATO delegation led by Head of Partnerships Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Rear Admiral Bulent Turan.

Minister Hasanov stressed that Azerbaijan’s partnership with NATO are multilateral, and special attention is paid to the continuous development of this partnership, the Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

Recalling the political support provided by NATO to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the minister stressed that this serves to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and is also important for regional peace and stability.

Turan, in turn, highly appreciating the Azerbaijan-NATO relations, highlighted the contribution made by Azerbaijani peacekeepers to international security as part the missions conducted in Afghanistan, the active participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in many programs of the Alliance, as well as the level of training of our officers undergoing service at various NATO headquarters.

Turan also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for organizing and conducting the “NATO Days” in Azerbaijan at a high level.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of operational training, conducting exercises, the development of military education, the achievement of interoperability of troops within the framework of cooperation plan between Azerbaijan and NATO, and held a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation and Azerbaijan’s possible contribution to the NATO mission in Iraq.

