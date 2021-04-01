Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with delegation representing Turkish defense industry companies

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 1, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by the Deputy Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Murat Sheker.

Welcoming the leaders of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee and the Air Force, as well as ASELSAN and HAVELSAN companies, the Minister of Defense stressed the importance of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation. The Minister emphasized that weapons and combat equipment, as well as other military equipment produced by the Turkish defense industrial company, which are in the use of the Azerbaijan Army, have significantly increased the combat capability of our Army. Due to the effective use of these weapons in the Patriotic War, the enemy suffered a serious blow.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding our military-technical cooperation.

Expressing his condolences to the families and relatives of the Shehids (Martyrs) of the Patriotic War, the guests noted that they are proud of the Azerbaijani soldier. They also emphasized the joint activities to increase Azerbaijan's military capabilities.

The meeting discussed issues of equipping the Azerbaijan Army with the latest electronic technologies, expanding the capabilities of communication systems, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation, as well as other aspects of mutual interest.

News.Az

