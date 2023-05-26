Azerbaijan Defense Minister participated in the military parade held in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Georgia, participated as an honored guest in the military parade and military oath-taking ceremony of the servicemen held on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

Then the Defense Minister visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Tbilisi, laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader, and paid tribute to his memory.

It should be noted that the Military Orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the National Defense University, which participated in the event held on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day, performed a concert program.

News.Az