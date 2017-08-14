Azerbaijan Defense Minister take part in closing ceremony of “International Army Games-2017”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solemn closing ceremony of the “International army games – 2017” ended with a festive concert.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is paying visit to Moscow, took part in the solemn closing ceremony of the “International Army Games – 2017”, which was organized at the Alabino training ground on August 12, APA reports.



On the last day of the competition, the official guests watched the competition of teams that had reached the final part and took part in rewarding servicemen who won various competitions.



Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and First Deputy Defense Minister – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General of the Army Valery Gerasimov visited the House of Friendship, which has been organized within the framework of the International Army Games.



There they have met with the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and together visited the Azerbaijani pavilion of the exhibition of culture samples of the participating countries, where they have got closely acquainted with the exhibits reflecting the history, culture, traditions and way of life of our country.



Solemn closing ceremony of the “International army games – 2017” ended with a festive concert.



It should be pointed out that the Azerbaijan Armed Forces representatives have represented our country at a high level in such contests as “Sea Cup”, “Tank Biathlon”, “Field Kitchen”, “Sniper Frontier” and “Masters of Artillery Fire” held within the framework of the International Army Games.

News.Az

News.Az