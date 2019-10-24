Azerbaijan defense minister to attend NATO meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Brussels to attend a meeting to be held at NATO Headquarters at the level of defense ministers of the nations contributing to the Alliance’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

Wide discussions on the security and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and a number of other topics of mutual interest will be held during the meeting to be held on October 25.

Within the scope of the visit, the Azerbaijani minister will hold bilateral meetings.

