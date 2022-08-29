Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defense minister to visit Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Minister Zakir Hasanov will pay a working visit to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye on August 30 to participate in events to be held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Victory Day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.


