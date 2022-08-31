Azerbaijan defense minister visits Turkish National Defense University (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the National Defense University of the fraternal country as part of his working visit to Türkiye, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov signed the university's “Book of Honor” together with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, and officials of other states.

Then a concert program on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Victory Day was presented to the guests.

News.Az