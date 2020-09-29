Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian army regiment destroyed

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian army regiment destroyed

As a result of the fire strikes by the Azerbaijan Army, the 3rd "Martuni" motorized rifle regiment stationed in the Armenian-occupied Khojavend region was destroyed, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, announced on Tuesday.

As a result, the Armenian army regiment, which suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment, was completely defeated, Dargahli noted.

He stressed that the Armenian army’s command addressed to everyone with a request to help with the evacuation of the dead and wounded.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      