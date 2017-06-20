Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian side busy with 'heroism' on paper

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Serviceman Natiq Qurbanov, mentioned in Armenia's reports, does not serve on the indicated position."

Ministry of defense has commented on Armenian reports about wounding Azerbaijani serviceman.

"Armenia has disseminated a lie and misinformation in social networks. We note that serviceman Natiq Qurbanov, mentioned in Armenia's reports, does not serve on the indicated position. The use of such cheap disinformation by enemy's propaganda mechanism resembles a drowning man clutching at straw. The hostile party which resorts to such cheap attempts seeks to demonstrate itself as a 'hero' on paper and in virtual space.

As it was reported earlier, on June 16-17 Armenian armed forces lost 6 servicemen. Meanwhile, the wounded servicemen of the enemy have nothing to do but to calm the internal public in every way, even by using false information."

News.Az

News.Az