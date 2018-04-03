Azerbaijan Defense Ministry delegation to take part in Conference on International Security

The issues of global and regional security will be discussed at an international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, will part in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security to be held in Moscow on April 4-5, according to the Ministry of Defense.

During the plenary sessions, regional security aspects, regional specifics of defense agencies’ response to national threats and challenges, as well as many other issues will be discussed.

