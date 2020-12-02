Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the Iranian side

On December 2, the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev has visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku.

The Deputy Minister of Defense has signed a book of condolences which was opened at the embassy in regard to the assassination of Mr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, he expressed condolences to Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Amir Khatami, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

