Azerbaijan Defense Ministry: Armenian army grouping surrounded

The grouping of Armenian armed forces has been surrounded, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. 

“An operation is underway to destroy the surrounded Armenian armed forces with shellfire and to clean up the area in the Aghdara-Tartar direction of the front,” the ministry added.


