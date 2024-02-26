Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s leadership visits Khojaly genocide memorial

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 26, on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other high-ranking military officials visited the Khojaly genocide memorial, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the tragedy victims.

