Azerbaijan defines upper and lowers limits of new penalty for juvenile delinquency

Azerbaijan has announced the upper and lower limits of the new penalty of prison sentence for juvenile delinquency.

In this respect, a new item has been proposed by the Azerbaijani president to be added to Article 85 of the Criminal Code, APA reported.



Under the new item, juvenile offenders will be imprisoned for a term from two months to two years. The juvenile offender will serve the sentence under home surveillance, without isolation from society and have to abide by the following conditions.



- not to leave the place of residence at all or at certain times of the day;

- carry electronic surveillance and keep it operating;

- not to leave the boundaries of the areas specified by court;

- not to change the place of residence without the consent of the body responsible for the execution of the sentence, as well as to inform the body about the change of place of work or study.



The draft amendments will be discussed in a parliamentary meeting on October 20.

News.Az

