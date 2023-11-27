Azerbaijan defused 137 more landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 20 to 26 November, 64 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank landmines, as well as 444 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 683 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.