Azerbaijan defused 34 more landmines in its liberated territories over past week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 11 to 17 September, 11 anti-personnel and 8 anti-tank landmines, as well as 34 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 195 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.