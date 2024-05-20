Azerbaijan defused 35 more landmines in liberated areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

As a result of the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 13 to 19 April, 24 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank landmines, as well as 16 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and defused, ANAMA’s press service has told News.Az.According to ANAMA, over 308 hectares of land have been cleared of landmines and UXOs.

News.Az