Azerbaijan defused 81 more landmines in its liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 23 to 29 October, 25 anti-personnel and 56 anti-tank landmines, as well as 2,427 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 616 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

