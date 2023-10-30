Azerbaijan defused 81 more landmines in its liberated territories last week
- 30 Oct 2023 10:16
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 190063
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-defused-81-more-landmines-in-its-liberated-territories-last-week Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 23 to 29 October, 25 anti-personnel and 56 anti-tank landmines, as well as 2,427 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 616 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.