Azerbaijan defused more than 140 landmines in its liberated territories over past week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 6 to 12 November, 12 anti-personnel and 129 anti-tank landmines, as well as 317 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 527 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.