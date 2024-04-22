Azerbaijan defused more than 50 landmines in its liberated territories last week
- 22 Apr 2024 06:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195377
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-defused-more-than-50-landmines-in-its-liberated-territories-last-week-1 Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last week, 12 anti-personnel and 39 anti-tank landmines, as well as 452 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 1,400 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.