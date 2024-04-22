Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defused more than 50 landmines in its liberated territories last week

Azerbaijan defused more than 50 landmines in its liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last week, 12 anti-personnel and 39 anti-tank landmines, as well as 452 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 1,400 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


