Azerbaijan defused nearly 30 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 11 to 18 September, 18 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank landmines, as well as 40 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 379 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.