Azerbaijan defused nearly 300 landmines in its liberated territories last week (VIDEO)

As a result of the activities of Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops’ units and subunits, 199 anti-tank mines and 94 anti-personnel mines were detected and neutralized during the last week in the liberated territories, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Moreover, up to 8 km of new supply roads have been laid in interoperability with other governmental bodies in order to ensure the safe movement of vehicles in difficult terrain, including mountainous areas. In a short time, up to 300 km of supply roads were improved and restored.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads,

and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the mentioned territories in accordance with the plan.

